Kudos to Rodricks for recognizing the state’s equine industry READER COMMENTARY

Thanks to Dan Rodericks for his excellent column describing the importance of the equine industry to our region (“Dan Rodricks: Taking stock of Maryland’s big horse love at state fair time,” Aug. 29). The Valleys Planning Council and other groups have been trying to get Baltimore County to recognize an Equine Legacy Area, adding a layer of protection to the horse farms necessary for the survival of the industry.

The County’s proposed Master Plan 2030, which will be voted on by the County Council this fall, includes a commitment to considering an Equine Legacy Study compiled by the nationally recognized Unknown Studio. Like Mr. Rodericks, the study highlights the environmental, economic and cultural value of our relationships with horses in this area. We applaud the recognition of this important industry and the need for a governmental commitment to keep it strong and growing for the benefit of our residents -both human and equine.

— Kathleen Pontone, Owings Mills

The writer is vice president of the Valleys Planning Council Inc., which sponsored the Equine Legacy Study drafted by Unknown Studio.

