Restrictions on ethylene oxide are overdue | READER COMMENTARY

People protesting Sterigenics hold signs at the corner of Spring Road and Commerce Drive in Oak Brook, Illinois. The company, which provides sterilization services, releases ethylene oxide from its Willowbrook facility, which concerns area residents because of the chemical's carcinogenic properties. File. (John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune) (John J. Kim / Chicago Tribune)

There are a few fundamental chemicals that are the building blocks to most thing that we use and one of them is ethylene oxide or EtO. EtO is used to make plastics, glycols, detergents, solvents, adhesives and pharmaceuticals. It is also used by commercial sterilization companies to render items germ and pest free. EtO is also a highly volatile chemical and a known carcinogen (”EPA proposes more stringent air quality regulations for industries that use ethylene oxide,” April 11).

Facilities sterilizing food or medical products emit EtO from chimneys and vents, but it also leaks from pumps, values and pressurized connectors — a phenomenon called “fugitive emissions. Current U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regulations for public health don’t require facilities to account for fugitive emissions. Scientists have documented the associated health risks of EtO since the late 1970s, and in the last five years there have been more than 2,600 studies on the negative health effects of EtO.

Advertisement

Maryland has four commercial sterilizers. More than 343,000 people live within 5 miles of at least one of these facilities. Three of the four of these sites have communities around them that have a disproportionately higher concentration of people of color than the rest of the county they are in. There are two sterilizers between Washington, D.C., and Baltimore. The EPA has identified both facilities as contributing to elevated cancer risks.

The other issue with these plants is that they are sterilizing food. Ethylene oxide just doesn’t magically disappear. Residues of this cancer-causing substance remain. Unfortunately, processors don’t have to tell consumers about this. Europe has banned EtO food sterilizers and prohibits the importation of EtO sterilized foods. Since 2003, Australia has banned the use of EtO for any foods that are sold in Australia.

Advertisement

We need to have a sense of urgency, first to communicate the risks of ethylene oxide to both residents and consumers and second to eliminate the use of EtO for sterilization.

— Dave Arndt, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.