How the EPA failed the Chesapeake Bay | READER COMMENTARY

A small boat travels along the Honga River in Dorchester County as the sky lights up at sunrise along the Chesapeake Bay. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency failed to "fully embrace its leadership role” in the 2025 Chesapeake Bay cleanup effort, according to a recently-released report by the agency’s inspector general. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) (Julio Cortez/AP)

To The Baltimore Sun’s front page article, “Inspector faults EPA in bay cleanup failure” (July 19), I say with apologies for my cynicism: “No kidding!”

The Chesapeake Bay is an enormous system of fresh and salt water spanning 64,000 square miles and six states, plus the District of Columbia. The bay’s productivity is nothing short of legendary, with crabs, oysters and fish in huge abundance. There is nothing else like it in the world. In the late ‘70s, Maryland’s celebrated estuarine scientist, Eugene Cronin, called it “The crown jewel of the world’s estuaries.”

Cronin, and every water quality scientist since, told us that it must be managed as a single system. States’ legal authorities stops at their borders. This leaves the federal government as the only jurisdiction of government that can legally direct, and be responsible for, the clean up of this national treasure.

But that has not happened, even as President Ronald Reagan, in his 1983 State of the Union message, promised he would. EPA was named the lead federal agency and over the decades since has been signature to what many considered binding agreements to “save the bay.” These documents, inked in 1988, 2000 and again in 2010, all specified scientifically determined amounts of reduction for critical pollutants, each with identified deadlines.

The 2010 agreement’s deadline is 2025. And as The Sun reports, it will not be met, in spite of a 2020 Chesapeake Bay Foundation federal law suit attempting to force compliance.

What a travesty — a decades long train wreck of failure to follow sound science and restore confidence in America’s ability to take care of one of nature’s greatest gifts. If ever there was a reason for a strong and science-based federal government, saving the Chesapeake Bay is it.

— Will Baker, Ruxton

The writer served as CEO of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation from 1981 to 2021.

