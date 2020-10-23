Children should be taught about the environment | READER COMMENTARY

Growing up, I was always taught to be conscious about my impact on the environment whether it involved where I threw my trash or the resources I consumed. Yet it has been made abundantly clear that this ideology does not resonate with a number of my peers, and many don’t think twice about carbon emissions from their vehicles or where that plastic cup from their soda goes after it’s discarded. The issue that I find prevalent is that climate change is not brought up enough within school curricula for it to be an issue many of us see as important. Not to mention that when the topic is brought up, it is not presented in a manner that encourages advocacy or strikes a chord within our youth to invoke change (“The restoration of American idealism starts with the kids,” Oct. 16).