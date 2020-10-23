Children should be taught about the environment | READER COMMENTARY

Growing up, I was always taught to be conscious about my impact on the environment whether it involved where I threw my trash or the resources I consumed. Yet it has been made abundantly clear that this ideology does not resonate with a number of my peers, and many don’t think twice about carbon emissions from their vehicles or where that plastic cup from their soda goes after it’s discarded. The issue that I find prevalent is that climate change is not brought up enough within school curricula for it to be an issue many of us see as important. Not to mention that when the topic is brought up, it is not presented in a manner that encourages advocacy or strikes a chord within our youth to invoke change (“The restoration of American idealism starts with the kids,” Oct. 16).
This is why I support the establishment of mandatory environmental curricula in elementary and secondary schools. It is vital that we induce environmental and climate awareness and activities as soon as possible within schools to empower our young people to change the course of the direction our future is heading. Through my youth, I’ve had to seek out opportunities to advocate and educate about climate change without the aid from my teachers or advisors. Many of these opportunities such as internships and volunteer work were not made to be easily accessible to younger individuals like myself. It’s our future, and we should be empowered to act toward a livable world.
Ella Detlefsen, Burtonsville
