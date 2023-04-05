Take a moment to enjoy the beauty of the world | READER COMMENTARY

For every Earth Month (April) for as long as I can remember, I have been part of litter cleanup. We should be part of cleaning up the visible litter that surrounds us in any capacity we can. However, given the state of our planet and our communities, we need to go beyond litter pickup this Earth Month: Let’s commit to being fully present with whatever we do in our community (”Dan Rodricks: An artist wandering and wading through the once and future Earth,” Feb. 9).

We often pack our days with one thing after the next. Would it be possible to pack less into a day and get more out of it? Often, the answer is yes. But we must be fully present with the beings around us.

This month, whether you are picking up litter with the many organizations in this region, going to the various organized Earth Day activities or taking a walk on your own, try the following to help with being fully present: Take deep breaths. Greet the people around you with genuine gladness for their presence. Notice the sounds of all the creatures around you. See the changes in front of you whether it be buds forming or children growing. Appreciate the incredibleness of life and listen to each other.

Try this out. You will feel better about yourself. And maybe if we keep this up for months and years, we will be able to build the nonpartisan communities needed for the political will for a livable world.

— Sabrina S. Fu, Ellicott City

