I have had the honor of being president and CEO of Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative for the last two decades and an employee in the cooperative business for nearly 40 years. During this time, Maryland decided to deregulate its electric supply to allow customers to shop for their supply and find the best deals. The concept is fine, but the reality is that alternative suppliers have abused this authority and have resorted to gimmicks and pricing schemes in order to make a buck and sell their product.