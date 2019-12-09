Thank you for the recent article, “Companies promise Maryland residents free electricity, but lock them into expensive contracts” (Dec. 3), detailing the dysfunction and deceitful tactics that utility ratepayers are experiencing in Maryland’s retail choice marketplace. We applaud the Office of People’s Counsel for bringing these complaints forward and I urge the Public Service Commission and Maryland General Assembly to craft reforms aimed at protecting our ratepayers, many of whom are victimized by alternative electricity supplier sales tactics that are dishonorable, deceitful and predatory.
I have had the honor of being president and CEO of Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative for the last two decades and an employee in the cooperative business for nearly 40 years. During this time, Maryland decided to deregulate its electric supply to allow customers to shop for their supply and find the best deals. The concept is fine, but the reality is that alternative suppliers have abused this authority and have resorted to gimmicks and pricing schemes in order to make a buck and sell their product.
I come to this conclusion based on firsthand experience with hundreds of our customers contacting us to wonder why they their rates are so high or saying that they never knowingly signed up with an alternative supplier. Many of the people who have contacted my office are elderly and those who cannot pay. They simply do not understand — or particularly care about — the complexities of contracts, teaser rates, retail supply markets and kilowatt hour charges.
Our customers have been promised steak dinners, gift cards, airline miles, bill credits and other incentives to sign on with alternative suppliers. Many of these incentives are sold by individuals who go door-to-door or call “on behalf of SMECO.” This is wrong. It’s deceitful, and it’s costing Marylanders millions of dollars per year.
To date, SMECO has 4,500 of our more than 160,000 customers on alternative supply. In an effort to provide transparency to the PSC and others, we track alternative supplier rates compared to SMECO’s and those customers are on track to pay $2.5 million more in 2019. That’s equivalent to more than $550 more per alternative supply customer.
I’m proud to say that we include a message on our monthly bills that has a comparison between the alternative supplier rates vs. SMECO’s Standard Offer Service. We also include our “price to compare” on our website and constantly communicate to our customers that SMECO does not have people “on our behalf” calling them and trying to save them money on their electricity supply.
It is my sincere hope that Maryland General Assembly in concert with the PSC passes legislation this coming session reforming the retail electricity supply marketplace to protect Marylanders. A good start would be eliminating retail choice for those ratepayers who receive government assistance to help pay their bills. This move would help protect ratepayers and save taxpayer and utility ratepayer dollars.
Joe Slater, Hughesville
The writer is president and CEO of the Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative.
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.