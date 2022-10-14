High energy prices plus government spending equal inflation | READER COMMENTARY

In this file photo, cash is fanned out from a wallet in North Andover, Massachusetts. Declines in the stock market and rising consumers prices are among the indicators of a potential economic recession in the United States. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) (Elise Amendola/AP)

I find it interesting that none of those commenting about inflation in The Baltimore Sun have referred to the role of higher energy prices and government spending as driving forces of inflation (”A lesson on inflation and a president’s role in it,” Oct. 9). For those who failed to cite the obvious, the world experienced major price hikes in energy in the 1970s and again from 2007 to 2008. I recall paying almost 50% more for gas for several months in the last fuel spike. Energy inputs affect almost the entire spectrum of economic activity. The Biden administration has declared war on fossil fuels. Restricting supply during a period of recovering demand via regulation and administrative fiat is a perfect example of an inflation driver.

The first pandemic reactive spending bill in 2020 was far too generous and started distortive effects in the markets. Granted, at that time we were in uncharted waters. However, the subsequent bills passed since 2021 have fueled inflation through creating excess demand in the face of supply chain disruptions partially caused by draconian lockdowns. The most restrictive were in states controlled by Democrats such as California, Michigan, New York and Illinois. Additionally, vaccine mandates affected the labor markets, again with the most restrictive actions in those aforementioned states.

We can plainly see that our current situation is a bipartisan failure on the spending side. Two of the spending bills received Republican support, albeit minimal. Increasing the money supply is a prime cause of inflation that has been demonstrated over time.

I notice one commenter mentions non-inflationary factors such as hatred, guns, abortion and voting rights. I fail to see those issues as being germane to the discussion.

— Robert T. Kean, Baltimore

