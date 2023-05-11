Pointing the way toward greener energy in Maryland | READER COMMENTARY

Maryland's low-income utility customers pay for too large a share of the state's energy conservation program compared to what they receive in benefits, according to the Office of People’s Counsel for Maryland, a state agency that advocates for residential utility consumers (AP Photo/Thomas Kienzle) (Thomas Kienzle/AP)

Cheers to Maryland’s ratepayer advocate, the Office of the People’s Counsel, for the new report outlining how the state’s successful energy efficiency program can adapt to conserve more energy, better serve low income residents and help meet the state’s climate goals (”Utilities in Maryland should attract more low-income residents to energy savings programs, report says,” May 8).

As The Baltimore Sun recently reported, Gov. Wes Moore just signed a new law to address one of the report’s top concerns: that low-income Marylanders pay more to fund the state’s energy efficiency program than they receive in benefits. The new law, which sets clear goals for the program to better deliver for limited-income Marylanders, wouldn’t have been possible without years of effort from legislative leaders like Del. Lorig Charkoudian and Sen. Brian Feldman.

The report also found that most utilities are hitting their efficiency goals under budget and likely leaving savings on the table and the gas utilities are underperforming when it comes to energy savings. It further pointed out how the program needs to incentivize electrification for home heating and appliances to hit climate goals and protect ratepayers.

The Public Service Commission, which oversees the utilities and the state’s energy efficiency program, should be a leader in these efforts and push the utilities to do better. How? Well, here are just a few ideas:

The PSC should push for deeper and broader energy savings and use performance incentives so that utilities profits are tied to success, so they won’t leave savings on the table any longer.

In addition to implementing the new law signed this week, the PSC should work with the utilities to improve outreach and services for limited-income households.

Finally, the PSC should take steps to enable and encourage utilities to incentivize efficient electric heat pumps for space and water heating.

Maryland’s energy efficiency program has achieved $13 billion in benefits since its launch in 2008, but we agree with the Office of the People’s Counsel that it’s time to make critical updates to protect energy customers and meet our climate needs.

— Emily Scarr, Baltimore

The writer is director of Maryland PIRG.

