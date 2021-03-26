xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Ex-governor fails to mention role of campaign donors in energy deregulation | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Mar 26, 2021 4:37 PM
Rep. Anthony G. Brown with former Gov. Parris N. Glendening in 2014. The congressman served as lieutenant governor during Mr. Glendening's two terms as governor. (Michael Dresser/Baltimore Sun)
Rep. Anthony G. Brown with former Gov. Parris N. Glendening in 2014. The congressman served as lieutenant governor during Mr. Glendening's two terms as governor. (Michael Dresser/Baltimore Sun) (Michael Dresser, Baltimore Sun)

In his please-forgive-me commentary concerning energy deregulation in Maryland during his administration from 1995 to 2003, former Maryland Gov. Parris N. Glendening neglected to mention the role campaign contributors played in his — and the Maryland legislators who voted for it — decisions (“Energy deregulation was a mistake in Maryland,” March 18).

There was lots of money to be made by many interests so the dollars surely gushed into our Maryland politicians’ campaigns — as always. Acknowledgment of that unmentionable would have made for a more honest and believable column.

Advertisement

Bernard Haske, Catonsville

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement