Ex-governor fails to mention role of campaign donors in energy deregulation | READER COMMENTARY

In his please-forgive-me commentary concerning energy deregulation in Maryland during his administration from 1995 to 2003, former Maryland Gov. Parris N. Glendening neglected to mention the role campaign contributors played in his — and the Maryland legislators who voted for it — decisions (“Energy deregulation was a mistake in Maryland,” March 18).
There was lots of money to be made by many interests so the dollars surely gushed into our Maryland politicians’ campaigns — as always. Acknowledgment of that unmentionable would have made for a more honest and believable column.
Bernard Haske, Catonsville
