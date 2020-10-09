Criticism of energy suppliers is mistaken | READER COMMENTARY

Delegate Lierman and Senator Washington called on the state to crack down on companies “accused of bad business practices.” But what they failed to mention is the PSC is already doing this. The PSC launched two retail energy websites making information more transparent, user-friendly and robust enough that consumers can get what they need to make an educated decision about their energy provider. RESA supported legislation requiring the PSC to develop a training and educational program for suppliers to complete to ensure they are familiar with consumer protections that are in place.