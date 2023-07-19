What ‘credit’ are energy companies due? | READER COMMENTARY

The Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted against the morning sun in Glenrock, Wyoming. File. (AP Photo/J. David Ake) (J. David Ake/AP)

A Catonsville reader recently wrote a letter to the editor suggesting that energy companies deserve some kudos (”Give energy companies some credit,” July 15). So, here is a list of what to give energy companies credit for:

Record global heat and heat related deaths.

Advertisement

Record global multibillion dollar weather disasters and disaster related deaths.

Record wildfires, asthma and other associated heath issues.

Advertisement

Record droughts, climate refugees and food insecurity.

Knowing that all this was going to happen in the 1970s and not doing anything about it.

Getting government subsidies while activity campaigning against clean energy solutions.

Making record profits while spending billions of dollars on disinformation.

Perhaps the letter writer should remember that there is no economy on a dead planet.

— Dave Arndt, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.