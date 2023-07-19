Love for coal, oil and gas companies in middle of record heatwave? Seriously? | READER COMMENTARY

The Shell Norco refinery is seen along the Mississippi River in Norco, Louisiana. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File) (Gerald Herbert/AP)

I generally enjoy a savvy contrarian, but letter writer Michael Ernest attempting to evoke sympathy for purveyors of fossil fuels during the hottest 19 days in global history since 1979 (when they started keeping track of global temperatures) demonstrates a rhetorical tin ear and/or skullduggery (”Give energy companies some credit,” July 15).

It wouldn’t be so bad if he didn’t propose a solution, which is to do nothing and wait “until a competitive cost-efficient technology is available to organically supplant on a mass scale fossil fuel usage.” That is basically what is going on in this country. Namely waiting until the magical powers of the invisible hand show up. Whether this shows up in time to save us is anybody’s guess, but I harbor doubts.

Advertisement

Researchers recently reported that over the last five decades we’ve burned enough coal, gas and oil; cut down enough trees and produced enough other emissions to trap some 6 billion Hiroshima bombs’ worth of heat inside the climate system. How’s that wait-and-see prescription working out?

— Paul R. Schlitz Jr., Baltimore

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.