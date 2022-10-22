Terminally ill should be allowed a peaceful death | READER COMMENTARY

Thanks to writer Ron Dickey for his commentary, “My dying wish: Pass the Maryland End-of-Life Option Act” (Oct. 14). Mr. Dickey’s experience reveals, as some of us surely have seen firsthand, the pain of a terminal illness. Often those closest to that individual will suffer as well and feel ineffectual in comforting them.

But surely the wording of the Hippocratic oath allows the remedy of assisted death: Is it not harmful or unjust to prolong an existence fraught with such suffering? If the person has thought through the matter, concluded that enough is enough, and wishes to die before the final throes of the illness are upon them — and, let us add, feels the support of loved ones in the decision? Mr. Dickey puts it best: “The person going through it should be the one in control.”

Ten states and the District of Columbia have enacted legislation allowing an end-of-life option. Please, Maryland lawmakers, have compassion and make this act the law in our state.

— Bruce R. Knauff, Towson

