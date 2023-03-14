Lawmakers must revamp Maryland’s utility conservation program | READER COMMENTARY

EmPOWER Maryland provides incentives for homeowners to seal leaks and add insulation, as well as buy more energy efficient appliances with the goal of lowering consumption and saving consumers money. File. (Courtesy Civic Works/Baltimore Sun). (Courtesy of Civic Works)

As a Baltimorean, consumer advocate and energy customer, I know the utility rate increases are burdening families. We should be doing more to help families improve the efficiency of their homes. So I was pleased to see The Baltimore Sun’s editorial, “Maryland needs to overhaul its approach to energy conservation” (March 7). The Sun is right: It is time to update and improve EmPOWER Maryland.

The Energy Savings Act (Senate Bill 689/House Bill 904) creates incentives for efficient electric home heating and appliances making sure state programs are aligned with state vision and helping improve indoor air quality.

The bill also includes critical consumer protections to ensure that the utilities deliver savings directly to ratepayers and are held accountable to their goals. As the Sun notes, the utilities have received a significant profit on the program regardless of their performance. It’s time for that to change.

And a separate bill, SB144/HB169, will set performance targets to ensure low-income homeowners aren’t left behind when it comes to energy savings. This bill passed in 2022, but was vetoed by then-Gov. Larry Hogan.

The legislature should send these bills to Gov. Wes Moore as quickly as possible.

— Emily Scarr, Baltimore

The writer is director of Maryland PIRG, and a co-author of a recent report on how to strengthen EmPOWER, Energy Efficiency for Everyone: How to Supercharge EmPOWER Maryland.

