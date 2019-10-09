As Secretary Grumbles wrote, “the need for action is more urgent than ever before.” The Hogan administration and General Assembly can right this wrong in the next legislative session with new investments in EmPOWER Maryland. Temperatures are rising twice as fast in Baltimore as the rest of the country yet low-income households have to wait 130 years for assistance. To make matters worse, they pay 550% more as a portion of income for energy as non-low-income Marylanders. Why? The cost of energy efficiency retrofits, such as new windows and insulation, is simply beyond the reach of many property owners.