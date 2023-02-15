VEIP still vital to reducing harmful emissions | READER COMMENTARY

Motorists wait in lines for their turns to have their vehicles tested at a VEIP (Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program) testing station. File. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun). (Karl Merton Ferron)

Highway vehicles continue to be a major source of nitrogen oxides and soot (fine particles of black carbon) to the atmosphere over Maryland, and these pose a health threat, particularly in disadvantaged communities. Many cars, especially those conscientiously maintained, emit little pollution, and regular mandatory testing can be annoying, but the relatively rare dirty vehicles dominate poor air quality. While many new cars are given a bye on testing, it is still essential to test many to catch the few (”Proposed changes to Maryland’s vehicle emissions inspection program put the burden to pay for it on low-wealth individuals. Gov. Moore and the legislature should step in,” Jan. 18).

The technical description for this circumstance is a skewed distribution. More commonly called fat-tailed distribution, this indicates that the bulk of the problem is caused by a few vehicles — and a simple fix is often the answer. The Maryland Department of the Environment may want to find a new way to exclude those cars already proven to meet emissions standards, but the Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program (VEIP) has been a major player in the dramatically cleaner air we now enjoy.

We still have miles to go before we sleep. Identifying and removing the gross polluters will help Maryland ensure good air quality, even in for the underprivileged, and to achieve environmental justice.

— Russell R. Dickerson, College Park

The writer is a professor in the University of Maryland’s Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Science.

