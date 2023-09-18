New cars and Maryland emissions testing: It’s complicated (especially if you own certain hybrids) | READER COMMENTARY

The VEIP emissions testing station in Forest Hill gets a steady business. The Maryland Board of Public Works voted on Sept. 6, 2023 to alter a contract for the state’s Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program delaying the inspection requirement for new cars. (Matt Button/The Aegis) (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Gov. Wes Moore’s administration is considering delaying requiring emissions testing for new vehicles until they are 6 years old from the current three years. Their rationale is that new cars virtually always pass (“Moore administration supports delaying initial emissions tests for new cars by 3 years,” Aug. 31). But currently, motorists like myself are trapped in a Catch-22 when even their 3-year-old cars won’t pass the emissions test — or, more accurately, can’t be tested.

Certain models, like my 2020 Ford Escape Hybrid, apparently are incompatible with the Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program (VEIP) equipment in Maryland. According to some online message boards, the conundrum has hit car owners recently in other states, from Massachusetts to Nevada.

Neither the Ford Motor Company, my local Ford dealer nor the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration sent me any notification about my model and the emission system issue. There was no way for me to know until the vehicle was due for testing when it turned 3 years old and, at that point, it was beyond its warranty period. The car dealer said I would owe $200 for the software upgrade so my car could accommodate a $14 test that the state believes it will pass routinely.

The automaker points a finger at the state government, while state government points its back at the car dealer. I don’t know about cleaner air, but car owners like myself are fielding much hot air and feel trapped in between.

— Andrew Ratner, Abingdon

