Dickinson had a nice touch with prose, too | READER COMMENTARY

True, Emily Dickinson is mainly known for her poems, even one that said, “They shut me up in prose, as when a little girl, they put me in the closet, because they liked me still...” implying that conventions are confining like the closet or like prose. But in a world of prose poems and poetic prose, where the lines are blurred between what’s a poem and what’s prose, I would say Emily Dickinson was not only a marvelous poet, she wrote prose to extol. She excelled at the art of epistolary, now almost obsolete.