Musk not such a big free speech fan after all | READER COMMENTARY

Elon Musk attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition on May 2, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The recent article in The Baltimore Sun (originally from The New York Times) stops short of making an ironic point (”SpaceX said to fire employees involved in letter rebuking Elon Musk,” June 17).

That SpaceX workers should be terminated for circulating a letter, aired on Twitter, critical of their CEO Elon Musk for the embarrassing sexual behavior allegations is laughable — but sad.

Advertisement

Mr. Musk, who vowed to allow complete free speech when he controls the reins of Twitter, has also produced quite an irony. A note to Twitter editors: When he gets there, watch what you publish!

— Bruce Knauff, Towson

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.