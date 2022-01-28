Are tax dollars wasted on Ellicott City flood control? | READER COMMENTARY

The taxpayers of Howard County are purchasing flood prone properties in Ellicott City and funding public works projects to fight flooding in the area (“As Maryland faces growing flood threats, retreat is an unpopular solution. What would it take to change that?” Jan. 20).
But is there any logic to these expenses? Do they permanently mitigate flooding? Or are these costs the first installments on a never-ending spiral of flood mitigation efforts? Do the politicians and bureaucrats who fund these efforts care about the accumulated costs? When does it end?
I understand why politicians support such “investments”; they buy votes from local residents. But is there a limit to the cost to taxpayers before the politicians stop the bleeding? Who speaks for prudent spending rather than the endless efforts to sustain water-logged Ellicott City?
Robert Flynn, West Friendship
