Queen Elizabeth II had family issues just like the rest of us | READER COMMENTARY

Thousand of people continue to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II and place millions of flowers near the gates of Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) (Nathan Denette/AP)

Like many people, I have long admired the late Queen Elizabeth II and consider her one of the few international public figures with true integrity. Her life, and the lives of each member of the Royal Family, seems idyllic. That is the impression she and other members of the monarchy, as sociologists point out, choose to give off. No one does pomp and circumstance quite like the House of Windsor (”Queen Elizabeth II lies in state in Westminster Hall after solemn procession,” Sept. 14).

While the queen admirably devoted her life to public service, let us not forget this was hardly pro bono public service, for like professional psychologists, government workers and rabbis, each claiming to serve and help the public and how they feel, she was richly rewarded for her work. The same is true for most people who are not members of the monarchy or royal family, nor are they necessarily trying to actualize a religious goal, belief and identity. Morality is hardly contingent upon religious belief.

I refer here to what the famous Canadian sociologist Erving Goffman called her “front stage” self. Perhaps this is one reason why Great Britain maintains its powerless monarchy — an icon to give subjects what they want. That is, she provided the impression that a perfect life can exist, yet it is untouchable, out of reach, “in the blood,” so to speak, hardly the expression of human effort.

The late queen’s “backstage” presentation of self, as is often the case with people on both sides of the stage, was another story.

“Front stage” identity is what a person gives. Backstage is what sociologists refer to as what is given off.

As a psychologist for many years, I would be remiss in not reminding the queen’s fans and the public generally that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his American wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, moved their family about as far from his grandmother and the royal family in Great Britain as possible — to just north of the Duchess’ birthplace in Los Angeles, California.

In other words, their backstage self move was and remains a clear indication that things were far from idyllic in relation to the queen and royal family’s front stage presentation of self. The British monarchy has family problems just like the rest of us.

— Jeffrey A. Schaler, Ellicott City

