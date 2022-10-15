Public outpouring over Queen’s passing a lesson in leadership | READER COMMENTARY

People stop by a shop displaying various souvenirs of the late Queen Elizabeth II in Windsor, England, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. Hotels, restaurants and shops are packed as royal fans pour into the heart of London to experience the flag-lined roads, pomp-filled processions and brave a miles-long line for the once-in-a-lifetime chance to bid adieu to Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File) (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

The endless millions who viewed Queen Elizabeth II makes us wonder for whom we Americans would queue up for if a leader died (”Hundreds line up in Windsor to pay respects to late Queen Elizabeth II,” Sept. 29). Of course, there were the mourners of John F. Kennedy, but his death was an assassination. The Queen was a longtime monarch and a richly symbolic figurehead in a country known for pomp and royalty, a far cry from the United States, which eschews aristocracy. And now we are particularly leaderless and forlorn. Leaders, such as they are, come and go while popularity about them rises and falls like ocean tides. Stability seems so fragile. If nothing else, the Queen championed a love of country. She was not a politician and did not engage in the frivolities of legislations that grip our nation.

The quest for a leader is printed on the circuits of our minds, an archaic fixation of caretaking parents. And there is an evolution to the matter of leadership. Our forebears, the primates, had leadership and rank. The alpha thumped his chest, dominated the troop and looked out for their well-being. We humans have embraced a vastly more complex and symbolic notion of leadership, but it is hardly durable. Leaders are elected. Some are enjoyed for a while until public disillusionment sets in. The public sways, ever hopeful that someone will surface as a chosen entity, almost prophet-like.

Right now, there is no one in the wings. Disorder flourishes. We are mystified by all the violence and crime. But the lawlessness is the natural result of an anarchy that thrives when there is no one to contain it. The answer is not the National Guard at every street corner, nor more cameras atop lampposts. A ship needs a captain, an aircraft a pilot; it’s really very simple — someone must steer the vessel. Yet it is likely that when someone emerges, he or she will not be a caretaker but a person with many prejudiced agendas, a victim of factional pressures. In deep fantasy, we need a prince who has magnificently sprung forth from a frog. In reality, we will settle for a shrewd and wily man or woman who knows the ropes.

The Queen of England has needed none of these attributes. She only needed to satisfy an enduring presence. She had faults, but she championed her empire and no one knelt when her anthem was sung. Prime ministers came and went and her family suffered agonies, but the Queen was always there at the window to give her people a thick sense of continuity. Her turreted stone castles were far more formidable and trumped any White House.

Man’s need for a leader is so powerful that bad choices can easily occur, the product of a quick-fix wishful thinking. Hopefulness can eclipse wisdom. Fame can extinguish the greater traits of judgment and insight. In our country, leaders are chosen from the members of a winning football team. The Queen is not chosen but is instead the product of lineage, conferring a destiny that cannot take place in a four-year culture. That culture may thrive, but its inhabitants will not have the reverence for its rulers.

Do we need reverence? It’s soft stuff, elusive, a unity of sorts. It’s the first cousin to patriotism and it makes us simultaneously weep and breathe easy. It makes us behave.

— John R. Lion, Baltimore

