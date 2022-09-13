British monarchy and its legacy of imperialism undeserving of tears | READER COMMENTARY

King Charles III, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew join the procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral, in Edinburgh, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (Andrew Milligan/Pool Photo via AP) (Andrew Milligan/AP)

As a post-independence era person from India, I cannot feel the same deep sentiments of loss that people are expressing after Queen Elizabeth II died (”King Charles III and his siblings escort Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin in Edinburgh,” Sept. 12). The monarchy is an imperialist remnant, an anachronism of pomp and circumstance covered breathlessly and wall to wall by the American media, and that is partly why it remains alive. It is a business machine, and it is time for it to become obsolete because it is well past its expiration date.

There will be one less queen in the world tomorrow. I am not being churlish when I say that I feel no crushing sorrow. I remember the partition of India, horribly harrowed and the millions who died their families broken and narrowed. Imperialist Britain, once a racist terror, its empire reduced to zero, is still pretending its old colonies are its torchbearers.

— Usha Nellore, Bel Air

