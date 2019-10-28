My personal recollections about Mr. Cummings are from his early years practicing law. My law partner, Gerald A. Smith, and I (Johnson and Smith) hired Elijah to work with us right out of law school. He helped us prepare, try and win a number of civil rights cases in Baltimore and beyond. He was a kind and decent man and had compassion for the least among us. He was born with a good heart, lived a good life and was dedicated to helping all people.