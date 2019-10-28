The well-deserved tributes that have poured in for Rep. Elijah Cummings have been mostly focused on his many Congressional accomplishments (“Rep. Elijah Cummings was a skilled politician and staunch defender of Baltimore,” Oct. 17).
My personal recollections about Mr. Cummings are from his early years practicing law. My law partner, Gerald A. Smith, and I (Johnson and Smith) hired Elijah to work with us right out of law school. He helped us prepare, try and win a number of civil rights cases in Baltimore and beyond. He was a kind and decent man and had compassion for the least among us. He was born with a good heart, lived a good life and was dedicated to helping all people.
That’s all that heaven requires. I see him now up there having fun with the angels. His good life will never end.
Judge Kenneth L. Johnson (Retired), Atlanta, GA.
