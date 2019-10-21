xml:space="preserve">
House Oversight and Reform Committee Chair Elijah Cumming prepares to lead a meeting to call for subpoenas after a career official in the White House security office says dozens of people in President Donald Trump's administration were granted security clearances despite "disqualifying issues" in their backgrounds. Mr. Cummings died at age 68 Thursday.
Dear Congressman Cummings and Family:

The world has lost a very kind, but also very resolute hero (“Rep. Elijah Cummings was a skilled politician and staunch defender of Baltimore,” Oct. 17). You stayed your course despite a myriad of challenges, much of which was nefarious, hateful and unwarranted.

I so appreciate your love for Baltimore; a place my daughter calls home, a place where my husband and I grew up, a place where we were educated and a place where we were married. I regret you will not be at the table that brings justice to the impossibly corrupt Oval Office. Your ethics would lend such credibility to that process.

I will miss you greatly. Rest in the peace you have earned, tenfold.

Louise Treherne, Baltimore

