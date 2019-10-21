Dear Congressman Cummings and Family:
The world has lost a very kind, but also very resolute hero (“Rep. Elijah Cummings was a skilled politician and staunch defender of Baltimore,” Oct. 17). You stayed your course despite a myriad of challenges, much of which was nefarious, hateful and unwarranted.
I so appreciate your love for Baltimore; a place my daughter calls home, a place where my husband and I grew up, a place where we were educated and a place where we were married. I regret you will not be at the table that brings justice to the impossibly corrupt Oval Office. Your ethics would lend such credibility to that process.
I will miss you greatly. Rest in the peace you have earned, tenfold.
Louise Treherne, Baltimore
