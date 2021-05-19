Elias has hatched some promising Baby Birds | READER COMMENTARY

When Mike Elias took over as general manager, both the big league club and the farm system were in rough shape with seemingly no top prospects and a Major League Baseball roster consisting of almost unrecognizable players. Now, the O’s have developed an ace in John Means, a veteran leader in Trey Mancini, and a strong nucleus of outfielders in Cedric Mullins and Austin Hays. There are also five players in the Orioles’ farm system that are listed in the MLB Pipeline top 100 prospects list.