Elias has hatched some promising Baby Birds | READER COMMENTARY

I’m writing this in response to Roland Banscher’s recent letter to the editor, “Elias coming up short for Orioles” (May 17). I believe that many Orioles fans are happy at the progress that this organization has made over the past few years.
When Mike Elias took over as general manager, both the big league club and the farm system were in rough shape with seemingly no top prospects and a Major League Baseball roster consisting of almost unrecognizable players. Now, the O’s have developed an ace in John Means, a veteran leader in Trey Mancini, and a strong nucleus of outfielders in Cedric Mullins and Austin Hays. There are also five players in the Orioles’ farm system that are listed in the MLB Pipeline top 100 prospects list.
While the O’s aren’t contenders at this point in time, I believe that Mr. Elias is doing a fine job and that the future looks bright for the Baby Birds.
Will Castillo, Catonsville
