Elias coming up short for Orioles | READER COMMENTARY

To all Orioles fans, let’s face the facts: The Mike Elias team is bad again this year (”Mets greet Matt Harvey’s return with hit parade as Orioles lose, 7-1; O’s vaccination rate allows for relaxed on-field restrictions,” May 12).
There are at least 10 teams performing better. The Orioles general manager told us fans that he knew how to rebuild our team. Now, nearly three years later, there has been no improvement. It is time for new management at the top.
Fire GM Elias and bring in a local management team with members of the Ripken family as partners. How many more years can we put up with such incompetence?
Roland Banscher, Annapolis
