Maryland should join other states in allowing military affiliated voters to cast ballots electronically | READER COMMENTARY

Maryland has always been a state that strongly values military service. We currently rank 15th in the nation for service members stationed here per capita and regularly rate in the top half to top third of all national recruitment efforts. However, despite this clear support of our armed forces, the state is falling behind in the efforts to ensure our military community has voting access. Thirty-one states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands allow ballots for certain people, primarily military affiliated voters and voters with disabilities, to be returned electronically and it is time that Maryland joined that number.

My husband joined the U.S. Navy in March of 1999, and I’ve spent nearly my entire adult life as a military spouse, and I am also a registered voter in Maryland. In 2013, we moved to Naval Air Station Patuxent River for Test Pilot School, and when it became clear that we would be remaining there through my husband’s retirement, I changed my voter registration from Ohio to Maryland. Through the process of nine military moves, I attempted to vote in every election, but too frequently missed elections because my ballot didn’t catch up to me in a move or it never arrived or I missed a deadline to submit a change of address, etc. These situations aren’t uncommon for military affiliated voters, and as a community we have a shockingly low voter participation rate compared to our civilian peers.

In 2020, 74% of American non-military civilians voted for president while only 47% of men and women in uniform voted. These numbers are unacceptable. Those of us serving the nation in uniform or supporting our spouses in that role deserve to have our voices heard on issues of national security, defense spending and other issues that dramatically impact our lives and families.

As a citizen of The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, I’ve always taken voting in elections very seriously. Native Americans were not considered citizens of the United States until less than 100 years ago and it wasn’t until 1962 that we were allowed to vote legally in all 50 states. Even though we were not considered citizens, we were still allowed to join the military and fight in wars. People from my tribe were the first code talkers in World War I and critical to victory, yet were not allowed to cast a ballot in any election in this country when they returned home. It has made it even more of a personal heartache when I’ve missed returning a ballot because of unnecessary and arbitrary barriers.

When Ohio first enabled electronic ballot returns, I was able to vote easily and safely without worrying about post office delays, lost mail or not having my address updated with the Board of Elections in time. It was disappointing to me that when I registered to vote in Maryland I was taking a step backward in terms of my access to vote, a right that my ancestors fought hard for.

In Maryland, 21% of our veterans have a disability rating that is service related. Disabilities make in-person voting more difficult and hard to navigate. This is especially true for voters who are blind or have other physical disabilities. The freedom to cast ballots electronically is a critical step in helping all people access the vote in an independent and private way. Electronic ballot return is a safe and effective method of casting ballots. A bill now sits in the Maryland General Assembly that would require the state to complete a study on how electronic ballot return could improve voter access for voters like me. It is past time that Maryland joined the majority of the country.

— Erin Thomas Anhalt, Hollywood

