U.S. needs to encourage electric vehicles. Here’s how. | READER COMMENTARY

One way of encouraging EVs while reducing all air pollutants including global warming gases is to put a price on carbon pollution. The policy should have an annual increase in the fee and the money collected should be divided equally for all legal residents with a dividend delivered to each family. The result would be that most Americans would receive more in their dividend than the increase in the price of carbon fuels. This would give us all the incentive to reduce our use of carbon fuels with electric cars, bicycles, walking, mass transit and other healthy alternatives. We would have market forces encouraging the use of solar and wind to make our electricity.