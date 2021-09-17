Take it from a grandma, electric vehicles are fun | READER COMMENTARY

There are so many reasons to buy an electric vehicle (“Affordable electric vehicles must be a national priority,” Sept. 1). I’m a 76-year-old grandmother from Columbia, but I was a “little old lady from Pasadena” when my husband and I drove a friend’s Tesla Model 3, and he punched it going up a hill.
Whoosh! I’m still humming, “Go granny, go granny, go granny, go.” Good thing he took his foot off the accelerator or we’d surely get a ticket, sooner or later. But no worries about polluting the air or warming the climate — it was an EV!
Muscle car aficionado or climate activist or both, there’s something for everyone in an electric vehicle. I hope “Granddad Joe Biden” will keep the pedal to the metal on putting a price on carbon to encourage more people to buy electric vehicles.
Cheryl Arney, Ellicott City
