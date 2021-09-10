Electric vehicles aren’t just desirable, they’re affordable | READER COMMENTARY

The average price of a new car in the United States is about $43,600, and 56% of US households have two or more cars. The Hyundai Kona, Nissan Leaf, Ioniq EV, and Volkswagen ID.4 are all currently available for under $43,000 and also still eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit, bringing the price down to about $35,000 after taxes. The Tesla Model 3 and Chevy Bolt also sell for less than $43,000, but they are no longer eligible for the tax credit because so many of them have already been sold.