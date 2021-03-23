xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
The era of electric vehicles has already arrived | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Mar 23, 2021 1:33 PM
A 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV, is displayed with 2020 models at Bill Crispin Chevrolet Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Saline, Mich. Opinion polls show that most Americans would consider an EV if it cost less, there were more charging stations along freeways and if automakers offered a bigger variety of models. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
The recent article, “Car buyers are ready — or not” (March 20), was a bit misleading as it implied that cost and range still deter many purchasers from electric vehicles or EVs. While some top-end luxury EVs like the Tesla can be pricey, many now on the market cost less than the average gas car (with incentives). And now, 10 years into the modern EV revolution, many of those have ranges of more than 350 miles. These plug-in hybrids have a gas engine for trips and for backup range and completely eliminate the so-called range anxiety of years ago. In addition, there are now a number of electric SUVs and even several pickup models to choose from.

Bob Bruninga, Glen Burnie

