The era of electric vehicles has already arrived | READER COMMENTARY

The recent article, “Car buyers are ready — or not” (March 20), was a bit misleading as it implied that cost and range still deter many purchasers from electric vehicles or EVs. While some top-end luxury EVs like the Tesla can be pricey, many now on the market cost less than the average gas car (with incentives). And now, 10 years into the modern EV revolution, many of those have ranges of more than 350 miles. These plug-in hybrids have a gas engine for trips and for backup range and completely eliminate the so-called range anxiety of years ago. In addition, there are now a number of electric SUVs and even several pickup models to choose from.