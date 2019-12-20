There is nothing more worrisome to me than our challenge of climate change and humanity’s suicidal continued burning of gasoline. We invest so much effort in the idea of every little bit counts when, in fact, every little bit only counts very little. Petroleum emissions are now the top carbon source in the United States, almost triple the amount from coal, which has become increasingly obsolete. Fully half of the average American’s carbon emissions comes from driving obsolete cars that run on gasoline. March in protest all we want, but government will never solve this problem — unless gas-powered cars are banned (“Maryland opens first fully converted gas-to-electric station,” Sept. 26).
The government is up against the gargantuan petroleum and Detroit car manufacturing businesses, a $10 billion-a-day industry determined to hold back progress on electric vehicles. Even 10 years into the EV revolution with vehicles that are better, faster, cleaner, quieter, safer, cheaper to buy, cheaper to operate and cheaper to maintain, Big Oil and Detroit have millions a day invested in politicians, misinformation, shill reporters, think-tanks, negative articles and anything else they can do to undermine and hold back the inevitable switch to EVs and clean air transportation and their death knell. The government and a majority of politicians will never overcome this billion-dollar pushback and paycheck. They just push it down the road, because in 30 years everyone will have learned that gas was obsolete in 2020 and just stop buying gas cars and the politicians didn’t have to do anything.
We must do this ourselves. Just switching to an EV on your next car purchase will halve your carbon emissions overnight and be equivalent to creating over 100 trees or two acres of mature forest immediately. Do not go to a traditional dealer for electric vehicle information. Surveys show that over 90% of buyers who attempt to get information or buy an EV from a traditional dealer have a negative experience. The dealers have no clues about electric vehicles and no interest in selling EVs, which cut into their big overpriced gas car profits. Be skeptical of anything negative you read about EVs, it was likely written by these shills.
With 50 EV models now on the market, more than half cost less than the average gas car and more than half have ranges over 350 miles. There is no better convenience than plugging in overnight at home to your clean renewable electricity and driving off with full range every morning at half the cost.
Bob Bruninga, Glen Burnie
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.