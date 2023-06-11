Should EVs pay for roads? Absolutely, but that’s no reason to lower gas tax | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Joe Adams makes an excellent point in his recent letter to the editor questioning how the revenue is going to be there to pay for roads if electric vehicles are not paying gas tax (”Who pays for roads when gas tax becomes irrelevant?” June 5). That’s even with the current morass of internal combustion vehicles overheating the planet and filling the coffers of government and road contractors with profligate revenue the maintenance on roads and bridges cannot keep pace.

By my calculations, for the same price of a gallon of gas in Maryland an EV gets 240 miles. And I’m betting the technology for charging EVs, not to mention their ubiquity, gets better over time. Walmart is making the same wager with its promise to have charging stations in every store by 2029.

Where I disagree with Adams is that he seems to think this dilemma augers for lowering the gas tax or maintaining the status quo. It would seem to make more of a case for raising it until the upper class driving pricey EVs decides to tax themselves more in order to get decent roads in return. That’s something no one wants to hear after shelling out 50K to hold the line against climate change.

Case in point: Congress cannot even exercise the will power to raise needed revenue for Social Security by raising the contribution and benefit base to keep pace with baby boomer retirees. Fifteen years from now I’d much rather have my full retirement benefit than gold-plated freeways.

— Paul R. Schlitz Jr., Baltimore

