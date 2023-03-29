Electric vehicles still have costly shortcomings | READER COMMENTARY

A Tesla Model Y car, an all-electric compact SUV by U.S. electric car giant Tesla, during a presentation at the Automobile Club in Budapest, Hungary. File. (Attila Kisbenedek/AFP/Getty Images) (ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images)

In response to Sam Anderson’s recent letter to the editor (”The age of electric vehicles has already arrived,” March 23), the muffler, catalytic converter, spark plugs, antifreeze and various other components will need replacement in a modern gas-powered car — but that will be long after the battery in his Tesla is totally depleted unable to be recharged.

That’s not to mention the money he will spend replacing tires frequently due to the ponderous weight of electric cars reducing his Tesla to a worthless heap of scrap metal. The cost of gasoline is a small price to pay for the convenience and availability of a reliable source of fuel.

— Neal Cierler, Pikesville

