Protect our children’s future or preserve oil industry profits? | READER COMMENTARY

Derrick Morgan of the Heritage Foundation (“Sorry, but we don’t need a costly, government-forced detour to EVs,” June 17) says there are problems with electric cars.

Yes there are, and I don’t drive one. But there were problems with wind power and solar power, and as innovation has developed prices have fallen. Mr. Morgan claims that devising an electric vehicle with a good range and quick charging is permanently beyond the ability of American scientists and engineers so we should give up and fall back on old resources.

He’d love us to just keep stinking up the planet — after all, which heritage is more important, preserving a healthy and beautiful life for our children and grandchildren, or the oil companies’ balance sheets?

— David Norbrook, Pikesville

