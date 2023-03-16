Maryland must mandate more electric vehicle charging stations | READER COMMENTARY

On Monday, March 13, Gov. Wes Moore announced that Maryland will adopt regulations that will require motor vehicle manufacturers to deliver an increasing percentage of electric vehicles to car dealerships (”Governor Moore renews commitment to clean cars,” March 13). Under the new regulations, in 2027, 43% of all new vehicles delivered to dealerships will be electric and, in 2028, 51% will be EVs. The percentage will continue to increase until 100% of all new vehicles sold will be electric in 2035. This is a bold move and one that is needed for Maryland to meet our ambitious goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 60% by 2031. Since more than 30% of greenhouse gas emissions come from the transportation sector, it is imperative that Maryland embraces EVs.

To date, approximately 59,000 EVs have been sold in Maryland which is well short of our goals. Range anxiety is no longer the limiting factor when purchasing an electric vehicle. The constraints stem from the lack of charging infrastructure. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, 80%-90% of EV charging occurs at home. Home charging is more reliable, more convenient and two or three times less expensive, making access to home charging a top priority for customers considering an EV.

That is why we introduced Senate Bill 477 and House Bill 830 which requires that EV charging equipment be installed in new home construction and for major renovation projects. This will be particularly helpful for Marylanders living in multi-unit dwellings who do not have the ability to install their own charging equipment. Additionally, the bill addresses the need to develop cost effective policies that ensure limited income residents are treated equitably and have access to charging infrastructure where they live.

The widespread adoption of electric vehicles will help Marylanders save money, reduce emissions and bring more equity to vulnerable communities by making EV charging available for everyone. In past sessions, we have enacted legislation to help Marylanders afford EVs, now is the time to help them charge their EVs at home.

Why should Marylanders who live in multifamily housing not share the same benefit of reliable, convenient and more affordable home charging? We think they should, and our legislation will make it a reality.

— Brian Feldman, Jenn Terrasa and Mary Lehman, Annapolis

The writers, all Democrats, represent District 15 (Montgomery County) in the Maryland Senate and Districts 13 (Howard County) and 21 (Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties) in the Maryland House of Delegates, respectively.

