Why lower taxes for EVs? To get more of them on the road. | READER COMMENTARY

Letter writer Martin Sadowski recently wondered when the owners of electric vehicles will pay their “fair share” of taxes to help repair roads and bridges (”When do EV owners pay their fair share of taxes?” June 7).
The reason we incentivize people to buy electric vehicles is to fight climate change and wean us off fossil fuels. An infinite number of dinosaurs didn’t die on this planet to support our lifestyle. It’s also discouraging to read that Ford has decided to focus on its core business of building monster trucks.
I am fortunate to have off-street parking and can charge my EV with roof solar panels. Baltimore should be focused on getting solar panels and charging stations at existing garage infrastructure.
— Eric Greene, Annapolis
