Why lower taxes for EVs? To get more of them on the road. | READER COMMENTARY

One of a number of electric vehicles is parked near Gov. Wes Moore while he speaks during a media event at Maryland Department of the Environment's Montgomery Park location, reinforcing the Moore administration's commitment to keeping the state on track to achieve its climate goals. March 13, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Letter writer Martin Sadowski recently wondered when the owners of electric vehicles will pay their “fair share” of taxes to help repair roads and bridges (”When do EV owners pay their fair share of taxes?” June 7).

The reason we incentivize people to buy electric vehicles is to fight climate change and wean us off fossil fuels. An infinite number of dinosaurs didn’t die on this planet to support our lifestyle. It’s also discouraging to read that Ford has decided to focus on its core business of building monster trucks.

I am fortunate to have off-street parking and can charge my EV with roof solar panels. Baltimore should be focused on getting solar panels and charging stations at existing garage infrastructure.

— Eric Greene, Annapolis

