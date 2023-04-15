Readers deserve more critical look at electric vehicles | READER COMMENTARY

I have noticed there has been a great deal of promotion of a transition to electric vehicles in The Baltimore Sun’s opinion section over the past year (”Electric vehicles get the green light in Maryland, but there are challenges ahead,” March 16). I have no animus toward EVs in general, but the government generating a stampede through mandates and executive orders, such as one currently being contemplated by the Biden administration, is ideologically driven.

In the face of the obvious inability to service that which is mandated without massive economic disruption, the result will be crushing burdens on individuals and businesses. What is wrong with an all-of-the-above approach to fueling our transportation needs? Each type of vehicle will fulfill needs for various consumers and the process can sort itself out.

The current limitations of EVs in terms of distance range, charging difficulties and access are already proven and will take longer than some arbitrary timeline mandate to address.

The Sun, considered the newspaper of record for most of Maryland, has a responsibility to put forth some detailed analysis of current electrical capacity available and project additional needs based on EV portion of vehicles in service at various levels along with population growth. To promote EVs as the future without at least some quantitative review is just cheerleading, and that is not sufficient.

The same applies to the ridiculous idea of eliminating gas stoves. If the administrations, federal and state, are unwilling or incapable of some cost benefit analysis, perhaps The Sun can shed some of their “Light for All” on this issue.

— Robert T. Kean, Baltimore

