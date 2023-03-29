Good luck charging your EV in some neighborhoods | READER COMMENTARY

Although restricted from driving on public streets for security reasons, Gov. Wes Moore drives a new all-electric Mach-E Mustang on the parking lot during a media event at Maryland Department of the Environment's Montgomery Park location, reinforcing the Moore administration's commitment to keeping the state on track to achieve its climate goals. March 13, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

I just read letter writer Paul R. Schlitz Jr.’s opinion that federal legislation should require all vehicles on interstate highways to be electric (“The sooner Maryland switches to electric vehicles, the better,” March 25). If that knuckleheaded idea is mandated, I want to know how the people who live on Washington Boulevard in Baltimore and have to keep their trash cans on the front sidewalk — and many times cannot even park in front of their own house — are they going to charge their cars.

The electrical systems in these homes are very old. This is just one of many neighborhoods with row after row of row houses. I guess extension cords will be stretched across the sidewalks.

— Martin Sadowski, Fallston

