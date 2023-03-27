Liberal EV crusade will cost Maryland, worsen inequities | READER COMMENTARY

It never ceases to amaze me that Democrats, especially those from the most affluent districts continue to push their lofty “agendas,” argue for passage of programs to create more “equity” within the state (meaning in their own communities) while the rest of Maryland’s population will inevitably foot the bill.

Senate Bill 477/House Bill 830 mandates the installation of electric vehicle charging equipment in new home construction. Won’t the increased cost keep potential new home buyers out of the market (not to mention the additional cost to purchase their new EV)? Not sure how the lawmakers who introduced this legislation delude themselves to believe this will help Marylanders living in multi-unit dwellings (”Maryland must mandate more electric vehicle charging stations,” March 16).

How will the availability of a charging unit to a resident of a multi-story building be assigned and or accessed if they should live at the backside of the fourth story? Meanwhile, what is the expected increased tax burden to residents of Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties for the re-building of existing infrastructure including roads and utility rights-of-way? Will this be equitably shared with the next state income tax increase or charged only to those from these jurisdictions?

What recourse will property owners hose property may be “violated” by the construction or re-construction of said existing infrastructure be afforded? Will the counties use eminent domain to expropriate private property for public use? Where’s the equity in that?

— Karyn Skaggs, Columbia

