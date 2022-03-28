Electric buses are a clean win for students and the environment | READER COMMENTARY

An electric school bus, leased by Beverly Public Schools in Beverly, Massachusetts, rests in a bus yard, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. The district is planning to convert half its 44-bus fleet to electric by 2025 and the rest by 2030. Their transition is part of a trend in districts across the country to shift from diesel to electric school buses to improve air quality and combat climate change. (AP Photo/Michael Casey) (Michael Casey/AP)

Our elected officials in the Maryland General Assembly can take a simple step during this session to protect our planet and students like myself who currently ride diesel buses to school every day. Diesel school buses emit a multitude of pollutants that are carcinogenic, cause respiratory illnesses and aggravate asthma. Thus, a child riding inside of a diesel school bus is exposed to as much as 15 times more pollutants than one not riding in a diesel bus.

My county, Howard — along with Montgomery, Frederick and Prince George’s — has made a commitment to electric school buses. The principal condition for effective change, however, is collective action, which is accomplished by the Electric School Bus Pilot Program. This bill, sponsored by Del. David Fraser-Hidalgo and Sen. Ben Kramer, would help expand the benefits of electric buses to school districts across Maryland, effectively reducing our carbon footprint and safeguarding students’ health.

As a student at Centennial High School and a climate advocate, I care deeply not only about ensuring safe and reliable transit for students, but also about implementing climate-friendly technologies. The General Assembly should support this bill because transitioning Maryland’s school bus fleets to clean, zero-emission electric school buses is a win for the environment and for our students.

Maya Santhanam, Ellicott City

