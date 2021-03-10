Lesson of propane-powered school buses: Everybody wins | READER COMMENTARY

There are over 21,000 propane school buses on American roads transporting over 1.3 million kids to school each day in almost 1,000 school districts. There are about 200 propane buses operating in 19 districts in Maryland. With a range of up to 400 miles on a single fueling, propane buses provide the distance that Maryland districts need to get through daily routes and after-school events. Plus, a propane bus costs three to four times less than an electric bus, meaning for the same cost, districts can transport up to four times more students in cleaner buses.