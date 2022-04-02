Diesel industry: Electric school bus is not that green | READER COMMENTARY

A diesel-powered school bus is seen releasing a cloud of smoke in downtown Manhattan. The Natural Resources Defense Council has estimated that school bus diesel exposures to children pose as much as 23 to 46 times the cancer risk considered significant under federal law. File. (Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News) (Luiz C. Ribeiro/for New York Daily News)

Not in any way to diminish a youthful advocate’s voice, but getting the facts right about diesel school buses versus electric ones in Maryland is important (”Electric buses are a clean win for students and the environment,” March 28).

Moving away from diesel buses to electric will do little overall for the climate or the environment for several reasons. School buses are a tiny fraction of all the sources of air pollution in the state. They are relatively lightweight vehicles that typically travel far fewer annual miles than our passenger vehicles or commercial trucks. Maryland’s diesel school bus fleet is a newer generation with 64% being the newest generation advanced diesel engines with particulate filters and selective catalytic reduction systems, placing our state fourth highest for new buses on the road. These buses achieve near-zero emissions.

Citing studies alleging that air inside a school bus is 15 times dirtier should be noted that these are based on the oldest diesel school buses from over a decade ago and not modern technology. Are they still accurate or relevant today? School districts and student campaigns have effectively raised awareness about how stopping school bus idling to pick up or drop off keeps air around buses cleaner.

And while electric buses may not have tailpipe emissions, the energy to charge the batteries has to come from somewhere — our electric power grid — which, according to the Maryland Energy Administration, is powered by 39% natural gas and 7% coal (along with 45% nuclear and 8% renewables such as wind, solar and hydroelectric).

School districts should be able to choose whatever technology works best for them and it is important to understand all perspectives.

Allen Schaeffer, Frederick

The writer is executive director of Diesel Technology Forum.

