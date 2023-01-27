Electric ferries have a long tradition | READER COMMENTARY

An electric-powered ferry from Damen, the Dutch shipbuilder, carries up to 400 passengers and 75 vehicles. (Baltimore Sun handout). (Damen Group (handourt)/Damen Group (handout))

Dan Rodricks’ call for battery-powered ferries across the Chesapeake Bay brings back a lot of memories for this old New Yorker (”Dan Rodricks: Chesapeake ferries would take pressure off bay bridges and boost tourism,” Jan. 24).

From 1926 to 1954, a company called Electric Ferries ran boats at various times from New York to places in New Jersey, and from 1939 on from my hometown of Staten Island to 69th Street in Brooklyn. The boats were powered by diesel-electric engines, not batteries, but that was the state of the art at the time and you can’t have everything.

The new state administration gave my memories another boost because the first Electric Ferries boat to make a trip, from Weehawken, New Jersey, to West 23rd Street in Manhattan, was the MV Governor Moore.

— Jeffrey M. Landaw, Pikesville

