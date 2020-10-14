xml:space="preserve">
Maryland’s electric choice webpage ‘a job well done’ | COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Oct 14, 2020 4:10 PM
Kudos to the Maryland Public Service Commission’s new electric choice webpage (www.mdelectricchoice.com). Consumers can now, with a few clicks, see the lowest electric rates being offered by electric suppliers with filters to list these by whether there’s a fee for contract cancellation, renewable vs. non-renewable contracts, length of contract and with or without variable rates. It took the PSC a few years to do this, but it’s a job well done!

B.H. Meyer, Elkridge

