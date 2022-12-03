Banning gasoline-powered cars by 2035 would enable conversion to electric today | READER COMMENTARY

Here’s another reason why Maryland should replicate California’s ban on new gas cars by 2035 (”Will Maryland replicate California’s ban on new gas cars by 2035? Advocates say it must.” Nov. 30).

The current problem with widespread adoption of electric cars is that folks who live in apartments, condos and town houses without garages don’t have a place to plug in an electric car. If you can’t charge it, you’re not going to buy it.

With passage of the law, gas station owners will realize that there’s going to be a large number of folks who will need a place to charge up the batteries in their cars. So the gas station owners and the chain gas stations will install fast chargers. Then, electric cars will be just like regular cars. You run low on electricity, you stop at a gas station and charge up while getting a snack or going to the bathroom.

— Henry Farkas, Pikesville

