Let majority rule and override Electoral College | READER COMMENTARY

For example, every elementary school child in America knows that at the end of a baseball game, the team with the most runs wins. They also know with absolute certainty that whoever gets the most votes in school is entitled to be class president. So why doesn’t the world’s most powerful democracy do what every schoolchild knows is the simplest, most fair and democratic way — allow the person who gets the most votes be president (“Presidents should be picked by popular vote,” Nov. 9)?