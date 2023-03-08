Without Electoral College, U.S. would be no ‘blue heaven’ | READER COMMENTARY

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks to members of New York state's Electoral College before voting for President and Vice President in the Assembly Chamber at the state Capitol in Albany, New York on Dec. 14, 2020. (Photo by Hans Pennink/Pool/AFP/Getty Images) (HANS PENNINK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

I got a chuckle reading Edward McCarey McDonnell’s recent letter in which he calls for eliminating the Electoral College (”Maybe ‘divorcing’ red states not a bad idea,” Feb. 28).

I hope he enjoys a land where the most populous states of New York and California call the shots for his “blue heaven” (and please forgive the pun, Fats “My Blue Heaven” Domino). The Founding Fathers were wise beyond their time in ensuring the smaller, less populated states achieved some balance in elections as well as representation in the U.S. Senate.

Advertisement

It’s ironic he refers to Maryland as the “Free State,” as nothing will be free in this heavily taxed and subsidized land.

— Greg Spangenberg, Halethorpe

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.