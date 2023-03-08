Without Electoral College, U.S. would be no ‘blue heaven’ | READER COMMENTARY

I got a chuckle reading Edward McCarey McDonnell’s recent letter in which he calls for eliminating the Electoral College (”Maybe ‘divorcing’ red states not a bad idea,” Feb. 28).
I hope he enjoys a land where the most populous states of New York and California call the shots for his “blue heaven” (and please forgive the pun, Fats “My Blue Heaven” Domino). The Founding Fathers were wise beyond their time in ensuring the smaller, less populated states achieved some balance in elections as well as representation in the U.S. Senate.
It’s ironic he refers to Maryland as the “Free State,” as nothing will be free in this heavily taxed and subsidized land.
— Greg Spangenberg, Halethorpe
