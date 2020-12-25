Proportional electoral voting would be more democratic | READER COMMENTARY

To preserve the intent of the founders, how would proportional electoral voting by each state have affected the outcomes of the elections in 2000, 2016 and 2020? I think that would move the Electoral College vote closer to the popular vote while preserving some leverage for the less-populated states (”More than a month after election, Mitch McConnell congratulates Joe Biden as winner of presidential election,” Dec. 15).
The electoral votes associated with the U.S. Senate seats would align with each state’s popular total vote.
Al Gruber, Baltimore
