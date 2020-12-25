xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Proportional electoral voting would be more democratic | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Dec 25, 2020 10:24 AM
Corynne B. Courpas, treasurer of the Carroll County Democratic Central Committee, front, Thelma T. Daley, second from left, and other electors sign the Certificate of Vote during the 59th meeting of the Maryland Electoral College at the State House. Dec. 14, 2020. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

To preserve the intent of the founders, how would proportional electoral voting by each state have affected the outcomes of the elections in 2000, 2016 and 2020? I think that would move the Electoral College vote closer to the popular vote while preserving some leverage for the less-populated states (”More than a month after election, Mitch McConnell congratulates Joe Biden as winner of presidential election,” Dec. 15).

The electoral votes associated with the U.S. Senate seats would align with each state’s popular total vote.

Al Gruber, Baltimore

